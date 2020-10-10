|
APSU Athletics holds Virtual Ribbon-Cutting for Downey Baseball Operations Center, Clubhouse
Clarksville, TN – The long-awaited grand opening of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Downey Baseball Operations Center and Clubhouse was held Friday afternoon, October 9th, 2020 during a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for donors and baseball alumni.
The latest step in modernizing Austin Peay State University’s baseball facilities was made possible by the generous support of Austin Peay State University donors and alumni, including a lead gift by Doug (’79) and Linda Downey.
The new operations center and clubhouse space triples the space available to the Governors baseball program.
The more than 5,000-square feet facility includes updated locker room space and team room for the Governors baseball student-athletes.
In addition, the Governors coaching staff will have use of new and larger office spaces as well as a meeting room.
APSU recognized its impressive baseball history throughout the facility, with areas in the entry and main hallway displaying the Governors championship teams, All-America team honorees, All-OVC and OVC award winners as well as recognition for past and present alumni playing in Major League Baseball.
Alumni and friends of the program may continue to donate to the clubhouse project and may recognize a teammate or loved one by donating to support a locker in the updated locker room. Those wishing to donate to the project may contact Jordan Harmon, APSU Assistant Director of Athletics for Development, by email at or by phone at 931.221.6357.
Virtual Ribbon Cutting
APSU Downey Baseball Operations Center Tour
