Manna Café Ministries in need of Winter Supplies
Clarksville, TN – As temperatures drop, Manna Café Ministries is requesting winter supplies.
Clothing distribution directors Tanya Johnson and Shelly Cooper say, “Please think of our friends outside and go through your closets this weekend. Being homeless is real. Every homeless person has a name and a story, and everyone deserves warmth and protection during the winter. Thank you for your generosity!”
Supply List
Please drop off items at the Manna Village, 605 Providence Boulevard, 10:00am–4:00pm, Monday-Friday or during a regularly scheduled meal (T, W, Th, and Sat 5:30pm–6:30pm).
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, cold weather, Homeless, Manna Café Ministries, Manna Village, Providence Boulevard, Shelly Cooper, Tanya Johnson
