Manna Café Ministries in need of Winter Supplies

Clarksville, TN – As temperatures drop, Manna Café Ministries is requesting winter supplies.

Clothing distribution directors Tanya Johnson and Shelly Cooper say, “Please think of our friends outside and go through your closets this weekend. Being homeless is real. Every homeless person has a name and a story, and everyone deserves warmth and protection during the winter. Thank you for your generosity!”

Supply List

Tents

Full-size blankets

Sterno fuel and small propane tanks

Men’s winter attire (thermals, gloves, pants, boots, etc.)

Rain gear (tarps, ponchos)

Sleeping bags

Cold-weather coats (men’s, women’s, and children’s)

Hand warmers

Please drop off items at the Manna Village, 605 Providence Boulevard, 10:00am–4:00pm, Monday-Friday or during a regularly scheduled meal (T, W, Th, and Sat 5:30pm–6:30pm).

