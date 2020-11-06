City of Clarksville offices to close for Veterans Day, November 11th

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, November 11th, 2020, City of Clarksville offices will close to observe Veterans Day. Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System’s regular bus route service will run on Wednesday, but the CTS office will be closed.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Wednesday, November 11th. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Wednesday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers may go online at www.cdelightband.com for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Thursday, November 12th.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics