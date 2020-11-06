Montgomery County hires Elizabeth Quinton as New Program Event Manager for Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government recently hired Elizabeth Quinton as the Downtown Commons’ Program Event Manager. She will be responsible for the management, planning and execution of events that take place at Downtown Commons as well as assisting with social media and marketing for Montgomery County.

Quinton brings with her experience in event planning and marketing most recently from Vanderbilt University.

She earned her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Martin and is a graduate of Rossview High School.

Her achievements include working on fundraising and social events directed toward Vanderbilt alumni. She has focused on delivering events for alumni members where they could gather, connect, and make memories.

“I’ve enjoyed working for Vanderbilt the past few years but I am passionate about making a difference in my hometown. There are so many possibilities for the Downtown Commons that have been explored as well as those that haven’t even been thought of yet. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity” said Quinton.

Throughout 2020 many social events and large gatherings have been canceled amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic but the plan is for the Downtown Commons to reopen for large and small gatherings in 2021. In the meantime, Quinton is planning small gatherings throughout the holiday season.

“I look forward to the public returning to a safe and healthy environment, and for the chance to establish events for people to enjoy. I am also looking forward to connecting with our downtown businesses and build momentum for increased traffic in the downtown area,” added Quinton.

Downtown Commons in Downtown Clarksville specializes in both public and private events for the community. For more information, contact Elizabeth Quinton at 931.449.0095, *protected email* or visit www.downtowncommons.org

