Austin Peay State University after Thanksgiving Break

Clarksville, TN – It’s November, which means the end of in-person classes at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is just a few weeks away.

Earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we reworked the Fall 2020 academic calendar to make sure all on-ground classes ended on November 25th, the day before Thanksgiving.

So, with that holiday approaching, what will campus look like beginning Monday, November 30th?

The first thing to know is that Austin Peay State University will remain open, with the University’s staff still reporting to their jobs (either remotely or on-campus) under the arrangements they’ve made with their supervisors. If you live in a residence hall, you may remain in your room until after the semester. A limited number of dining options will remain available to you and anyone else who is on campus.

During this time of remote instruction, students will still have access to academic buildings, the Woodward Library, student services and other offered programs. If you’re able to finish your coursework and study for exams from home, we ask that you don’t return to campus until after the winter break.

This will help maintain a low campus density at a time when coronavirus cases are increasing across the country. If you must return to campus, our COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines remain in effect, so wear a mask and maintain at least six feet from other people.

Under our new academic calendar, November 30th is a study day and final exams will be completed remotely between December 1st-10th. We will host four Commencement ceremonies December 11th-12the. The University will close on Wednesday, December 23rd, for the winter holiday and reopen January 4th.

We look forward to seeing all of you again when the spring semester begins on January 19th. Information about that semester’s academic calendar is available here.

When the University transitions to online instruction later this month, Austin Peay State University’s Health and Counseling Center also will continue to provide services, such as COVID-19 Coronavirus testing, to the APSU community.

If you are symptomatic, have been exposed to the coronavirus, or are under a formal surveillance testing program, please visit our drive-thru testing site, 7:00am-noon, Monday-Friday, at Boyd Health Services.

If a student needs to speak with a counselor, they should visit the counseling services website for information on making an appointment.

