CDE Lightband, TVA to match $15,000 in donations to Imagination Library of Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – As the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic continues to surge and affect many local and fundamental organizations, The Imagination Library of Montgomery County is unfortunately one of those facing funding shortages.

With the present difficulties CDE Lightband and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have agreed to match up to $15,000 in donations as the Community Care Fund campaign is launched once again.

The partnership gives local power companies the opportunity to identify organizations or local initiatives in need for which they can seek matching funds from TVA.

“We want to ensure that this program stays around. I personally know many children who have benefited from the books provided by Imagination Library. Our goal is to help them maintain and hopefully grow their distribution of 9,000 books per month to children in Montgomery County,” says Brian Taylor, general manager of CDE Lightband.

Each month, children ages birth to five years, receive a book addressed to them in the mail. Inside, these books have important reading and literacy tips for parents and also encourage reading together. With virtual learning creating some new challenges for many, it is more important than ever to donate to educational programs like Imagination Library as they support early learning.

“Our community has come together to share this love of reading and provide books for any child in our county. Children who are read to before kindergarten hear more than 1,000,000 words than children who are not read to in their early years. There are a few things better than a child climbing up on your lap and snuggling in for a story,” says Karen Morrow, co-chair of The Imagination Library of Montgomery County.

TVA launched the Community Care Fund in April 2020 to help address hardships created by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. In the initiative’s first six months, it has provided support to 344 nonprofits and community programs across the TVA service territory, totaling a combined $4.7 million in assistance. In addition to CDE Lightband, 136 other power companies have participated in the program, resulting in TVA announcing it will double its total commitment to $4 million in matching funds.

“As part of our mission of service, TVA is an active partner with local power companies to help address the challenges families and businesses are facing today,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “The Community Care Fund is a great demonstration of how public power benefits the people of the Tennessee Valley as we translate strong company performance into dollars for relief across the communities we serve.”

Over the summer, CDE Lightband successfully partnered with TVA and United Way for the initial launch of the Community Care Fund. One hundred percent of the proceeds provided relief to local families for some of the COVID-19 Coronavirus hardships, by reducing or completely paying for customers’ utility bills.

How to donate: Cash or checks are payable to Montgomery County Imagination Library and mailed to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville TN 37040, or visit www.governorsfoundation.org/give and designate your gift to Montgomery County.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity.

In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

