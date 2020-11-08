Tennessee Titans last game against Chicago Bears

Nashville, TN – On a chilly day in Chicago, the Tennessee Titans held off a fourth quarter surge by the Bears to clinch a 27-21 win at Soldier Field, improving to 6-6 on the season.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota turned in a masterful performance, completing 15 of 23 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and a 126.4 rating. Mariota also extended his streak to eight consecutive games with at least two touchdowns, joining Dan Marino (10 in 1984) as the second NFL quarterback in his first or second year to record a streak of eight or more games in a season with at least two touchdown passes.

The Bears struck first with a 7-yard pass from quarterback Matt Barkley, making his first career start in the place of an injured Jay Cutler, to tight end Daniel Brown.

The Titans responded when running back Derrick Henry darted around the left side for an 11-yard touchdown on the following possession.

The Titans found their rhythm in the second quarter as Mariota connected with tight end Delanie Walker for a 4-yard score. Mariota then connected with wide receiver Rishard Matthews who made a diving, 29-yard catch in the back of the end zone. The Titans’ defense forced Chicago to punt three times in the second quarter and forced a turnover when linebacker Wesley Woodyard intercepted Barkley in the red zone.

The Bears recovered an onside kick to open the second half, but safety Da’Norris Searcy intercepted Barkley in the end zone to thwart a touchdown. However, after Titans kicker Ryan Succop drilled two field goals, the Bears scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to draw within one score.

With less than a minute to play, and the Bears with a fresh set of downs on the Tennessee 7-yard line, Barkley saw four passes fall incomplete.

The Titans escaped with the win to remain in playoff contention.

