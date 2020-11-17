|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Track and Field signs Madi Wallace
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head track and field coach Valerie Brown is pleased to welcome Madi Wallace, an outstanding hurdler from Fort Payne, Alabama.
Wallace has been a staple in Alabama’s State Track and Field Championships, both indoor and outdoor, during her prep career at Fort Payne High School, qualifying for the championships nine times.
She’s medaled eight times, including a 60-meter hurdles gold medal in February 2020. She currently ranks as the No. 6 hurdler in the state by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
With the Wildcats, she’s set school records in both the 60-meter (9.17) and 300-meter (45.76) hurdles, helping Fort Payne win six-straight 6A-Section IV championships. As an eighth-grader, Wallace was ranked as the No. 17 300-meter hurdler in the nation.
“We are excited to welcome Madi Wallace to our track & field family,” Brown said. “We are looking forward to her continued growth. She is the type of athlete that can make an immediate impact on our program.”
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Track and Field, APSU Women's Track and Field, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Fort Payne AL, Lady Govs, Madi Wallace, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Valerie Brown
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed