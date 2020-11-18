|
APSU Track and Field adds pole vaulter Alexa Oatman
Clarksville, TN – Pole Vault U. is adding another talent.
Austin Peay State University (APSU) head track and field coach Valerie Brown is pleased to add another talented pole vaulter with the signing of Alexa Oatman to a National Letter of Intent.
Oatman, of Lewis-Palmer High School, is among the nation’s Top 30 Class of 2021 pole vaulters.
She took runner-up honors at the 2019 Colorado Class 4A State Track and Field Championships in the event, clearing 11 feet as a sophomore.
“We are excited to welcome another piece of the puzzle to our 2021 class,” Brown said. “Alexa competes in gymnastics, and track and field running events while specializing in the pole vault. We are looking forward to her progress at the collegiate level.”
