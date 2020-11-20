APSU Men’s Basketball adds Transylvania to schedule

Clarksville, TN – Another nonconference home game is on the docket for Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team, which will welcome Lexington, Kentucky-based Transylvania to the Dunn Center on December 5th, 2020 at 1:00pm.

Believe it or not, the APSU Govs hold a slim 6-5 lead in the all-time series against Lexington’s second-favorite sons, including two straight losses.

However, the Govs and Pioneers have not squared off on the hardwood since 1969, six years before the Dunn Center opened its doors.

The Pioneers went 19-9 a year ago to win the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and advance to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in seven seasons. Michael Jefferson was a finalist for the Jostens Trophy, given annually NCAA Division III men’s and women’s basketball players who excel on the court, in the classroom, and in the community—he’s one of three returning Pioneers who averaged double-digit scoring a year ago.

