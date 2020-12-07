Tennessee Vols Basketball hosts Colorado, Tuesday

Knoxville, TN – As the popular saying goes: The sixth time is the charm.



After five game cancellations over the last two weeks, the 13th-ranked Tennessee basketball team now aims to open its season Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 welcoming Colorado for a 5:00pm CT tipoff at Thompson-Boling Arena.



The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.



Tennessee is 2-0 all-time against Colorado, picking up wins in Knoxville and Boulder in 1980 and 1981, respectively. Vols head coach Rick Barnes is 13-4 as a head coach against CU.

The Buffaloes will be the first Pac 12 opponent to visit Thompson-Boling Arena since Southern Cal in December 2010.



Colorado opened this season with a home victory over South Dakota before improving to 2-0 with a road win at Kansas State. Buffs head coach Tad Boyle was Tennessee’s director of basketball operations under head coach Jerry Green during the 1997-98 season.



Second-year Tennessee assistant coach Kim English was an assistant at Colorado before coming to Rocky Top and helped recruit multiple players on the current CU roster.



Tennessee ticket holders will receive pertinent ticket and gameday information via email. Fans should note that the Colorado game is taking place one day earlier than the canceled game against UT Martin that it is replacing (Tuesday instead of Wednesday).

