APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Southern Illinois, Saturday

Austin Peay (2-0) at Southern Illinois (0-1)

Saturday, December 12th, 2020 | 3:00pm CT

Carbondale, IL | Banterra Center

Clarksville, TN – After a 14-day hiatus, Austin Peay State University (APSU( women’s basketball will be back in action when they take on Southern Illinois in a 3:00pm, Saturday, December 12th tilt at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois.

Saturday’s contest against Southern Illinois was added to Austin Peay State University’s schedule on Thursday, after the Govs scheduled games against Mississippi Valley State, December 2nd, and Florida State, December 6th, were unable to be played.

The Governors are off to a perfect start this season, having defeated North Alabama, 88-78, and Trevecca, 90-76. After squaring off with the Salukis, the APSU Govs are scheduled to wrap up the non-conference slate with a 4:30pm, December 15th game against Chattanooga in the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University will then kick off Ohio Valley Conference play when they travel to Murray State for a 2:00pm, December 19th battle with the Racers.

About the Southern Illinois Salukis

After a seventh-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season in 2019-20, the MVC’s coaches, SIDs, and media tabbed Southern Illinois to finish sixth in the 2020-21 Preseason Poll. This season the Saluki’s return nine players, including two starters, from a team that posted a 16-13 record and knocked off a ranked opponent – No. 17 Missouri State – for the first time since 1991.

Senior guard Makenzie Silvey was an All-MVC Honorable Mention and led the Salukis in scoring (14.8 ppg) last season. Silvey shot 43.8 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from three-point range, while knocking down a team-high 60 triples in 2019-20. In her career, Silvey is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

The other returning starter for the Salukis is senior forward Abby Brockmeyer, who was named the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2017-18. Brockmeyer averaged 10 points per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor last season; she also led Southern Illinois on the glass, pulling down 7.6 rebounds per game. In her career, Brockmeyer is averaging 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest, while shooting 46 percent from the floor.

Head coach Cindy Stein’s team hung its hat on the defensive end last season, as the Salukis ranked second in the MVC in scoring defensive, allowing just 63.3 points per game. Southern Illinois averaged 9.5 steals per game – good for second-best in the MVC – and led the league with a +3.28 turnover margin in 2019-20.

Series History

This is the seventh meeting in a series that dates back to 2006; the all-time series is tied, 3-3.

The last meeting between Austin Peay State University and Southern Illinois came during Carrie Daniels final season as the Governors head coach. The Salukis made the trip to the Clarksville on December 12th, 2014, and beat the Govs, 76-65, in the Dunn Center.

Tiasha Gray led Austin Peay State University with a game-high 23 points, while also posting a team-high 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Kristen Stainback connected three times from three-point range and chipped in 16 points, but the Governors were unable to overcome a 12-0 Southern Illinois run to start the second half.

Dyana Pierre led Southern Illinois with an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double performance. Pierre was one of four Salukis to score 10 or more points, including Azia Washington who added a 10-point, 12-rebound effort.

APSU Notably

After games against Mississippi Valley State and Florida State were not played, Austin Peay State University will take the court for the first time in 14 days when they square off with Southern Illinois

The Governors are looking to pick up back-to-back wins in Carbondale, Illinois, after beating the Salukis, 71-69, on November 12th, 2013, in their last meeting at the Banterra Center. The Govs are 1-2 all-time against the Salukis in games played in Carbondale.

Last season the Govs ended the non-conference slate on a four-game winning streak; with wins over North Alabama and Trevecca, Austin Peay State University owns a six-game winning streak in non-conference contests.

The APSU Govs posted a 4-1 mark last December, winning four-straight to close out the month after falling to No. 14 Kentucky on December 1st. The Govs can win their fifth-straight game in the 12th month when they take on Southern Illinois

The home opener against Trevecca marked the first time since Feb. 20, 2020, at SIU Edwardsville, that five Govs scored in double-figures in a single game: Maggie Knowles (22), Nina De Leon Negron (16), Brianah Ferby (14), Myah LeFlore (11), and Kelen Kenol (10).

Maggie Knowles knocked down six three pointers and shot 75 percent from three-point range against Trevecca. This was the third time in her career that she has hit 5+ three-pointers in a single game.

Through two games Brandi Ferby has dished out a team-high 10 assists – without committing a turnover — and leads the OVC in assists per game (5 apg).

Five different APSU Govs are averaging double-digit points per game so far this season, led by Brianah Ferby, who ranks fourth in the OVC in scoring (20 ppg).

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

