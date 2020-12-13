Roxy Regional School of the Arts Registration Now Open for Spring 2021

Clarksville, TN – As you look ahead to the new year (and, honestly, aren’t we all?), we hope you or the budding young performer in your life will keep in mind our slate of offerings for youth and adults interested in honing their craft or discovering a new passion.

Registration is now open for the Spring 2021 session of the Roxy Regional School of the Arts.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts.

While in the past the program has only been offered to youth, this fall the School of the Arts was expanded to also serve adults 18 years of age and older.

The Spring 2021 session runs January 4th through May 22nd. Classes meet once per week for one hour.

Evening and weekend class times are being offered to provide greater flexibility around school and work schedules.

Classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest are led by our staff and professional company members:

Acting Fundamentals (ages 8 to 12) with David Graham

Acting for Young Adults (ages 13+ / ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

Let’s Make Some Noise (ages 13+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

Improvisation (ages 9 to 18) with David Graham

From the Page to the Stage (ages 13+) with Ryan Bowie

Going LIVE (ages 13+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

Making It (ages 13+) with Ryan Bowie & Matthew Combs

Stage Management (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

Musical Theatre Ensemble (ages 9 to 18) with Ryan Bowie & Matthew Combs

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, a number of safety measures are in place this year, including extra cleaning between classes and limiting class sizes to no more than fifteen students to allow for proper social distancing.

Facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth are also required for staff and students, and sanitizing stations are located throughout the building.

Tuition starts at $100.00/month per class, with discounts available for multiple class registrations. For registration, class descriptions, schedule and instructors, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts

(Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but shortly thereafter you will receive an email with additional registration information and an invoice for payment due on the first day of class.) The registration deadline for the Spring 2021 session is January 2nd, and space is limited.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics