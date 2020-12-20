APSU Men’s Basketball set to host showdown with Murray State Racers, Monday

Austin Peay (4-3 | 0-1 OVC) vs. Murray State (4-2 | 1-0 OVC)

Monday, December 21st, 2020 | 8:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center | TV: ESPNU

Clarksville, TN – Avenging an early-season loss to the Racers is at the forefront of the mind of every member of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team as the Govs head into their second of two scheduled matchups against their archrivals from Murray State, on Monday, December 21st at 8:00pm CT in front of a national audience in the Dunn Center.

This game will be broadcast on ESPNU, marking the fourth straight year at least one matchup between the Govs and Racers has played out in front of a national audience, and the third straight season the ESPN family of networks has done the honors.

About the Murray State Racers

The APSU Govs need to find an answer to Tevin Brown in the rematch; the junior from Fairhope, Alabama is averaging 15.2 points on 42.0 percent shooting for his career in six games against the Govs, including 38.5 percent from three and 85.7 percent at the line with 4.2 rpg, 3.0 apg and 1.5 spg.

What to watch for in this one will be how Austin Peay State University’s youth responds following adversity. Terry Taylor will be a 20-10 or thereabouts because he is a talented veteran who gets pretty close to those numbers regardless of who he lines up against. Reginald Gee has seen everything college basketball can throw at him; he’ll be ready.

Can Tai’Reon Joseph build on a solid debut in his first appearance against the Racers? Mike Peake was one of the bright spots against Florida A&M after a difficult first outing against the Racers; is he better-equipped to be the second big for Austin Peay State University to alleviate the pressure on Taylor against KJ Williams and Demond Robinson?

Austin Peay State University exited the initial matchup this season against the Racers with plenty of questions; have the Govs found their answers over the last 12 days?

Last Time Out Against Murray State

There’s no way to sugarcoat it; the December 8th contest at Murray State was not a good time for the Governors. The Racers hit nearly 60 percent from the floor as a team; the Govs could not break 40 percent.

Murray State doubled the Govs up on points in the paint (52-26), committed fewer turnovers (11 to 17 for the Govs) and outrebounded Austin Peay by nine (34-25). Terry Taylor, Carlos Paez and Tai’Reon Joseph combined to shoot 53.8 percent from the floor but the rest of the team’s 25.9 percent mark was nowhere close to enough to make up the difference.

Keep An Eye On

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s first pre-Christmas Ohio Valley Conference victory since 2010.

Reginald Gee is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last four games, hitting 44.1 percent (15-for-34) from the floor and 45.0 percent (9-for-20) from beyond the arc.

With a victory, Austin Peay State University would be above .500 after eight games for the first time since 2008.

In their last meeting with the Racers, the APSU Govs set season-lows in points (57), field goals (21), field goal attempts (53), rebounds (25), steals (2) and blocked shots (0).

Joseph is averaging 12.3 points on 50.0 percent (13-for-26) from the floor and 60.0 percent (9-for-15) from three over his last three outings, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

With a loss, Austin Peay State University would fall to 0-2 in league play for the first time since 2016-17.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor’s next made field goal will make him the second player in program history with 800 career field goals made.

Milestone Watch—OVC: At 2,061 career points, Taylor could pass Herbie Stamper (Morehead State, 1975-79; 2,072 points), Nick Stapleton (Austin Peay, 1998-02; 2,073) and Ralph Crosthwaite (Eastern Kentucky, 1954-55 and 56-59; 2,076) and move all the way up to 12th all-time in league history in scoring. He’s also 13 rebounds from passing Tommy Woods (ETSU, 1965-67; 1,034) in career rebounds.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season.

The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained. Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games.

Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

