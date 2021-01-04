Montgomery County Animal Care and Control to Reopen to Public, January 11th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) has extended its closure to the public until January 11th, 2021. As of January 4th, eleven of the 20 MCACC staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus, which has caused the extended closure.

The nine staff members who are working at the shelter site will be focused on caring for the animals that are currently in the facility.

Owner surrenders will not be accepted while the facility is closed to the public.

Strays may still be brought to the facility.

However, anyone bringing a stray will need to call the shelter at 931.648.5750 upon arrival and wait in the vehicle for further instructions. The hold period for stray pets with no sign of ownership will be extended while the facility is closed to the public.

No adoptions will take place during the closure but the staff will assist anyone over the phone who may be interested in a shelter pet. Volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in volunteering should email *protected email* .

The shelter was deep cleaned in an effort to prevent further spread of the virus. Updates about the closure and other changes will be made on the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Facebook Page. To see adoptable pets available along with other info about MCACC visit https://mcgtn.org/animal-control.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

