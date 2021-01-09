|
|
|
|
Tennessee Titans history against Baltimore Ravens
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens have developed a fierce rivalry over the course of 25 all-time meetings since the series originated in 1996, highlighted by an even 2-2 split in four fiercely contested prior meetings in the postseason.
The Titans hold a 13-12 edge in the series heading into this week. Of the 25 games the teams have played against each other, 12 have been decided by four points or less, with the Titans holding a 7-5 advantage in those meetings.
The two teams played together in the AFC Central Division for six seasons after the Ravens relocated to Baltimore from Cleveland in 1996. Realignment in the league in 2002 took the Titans to the AFC South and the Ravens to the AFC North, ending their twice-yearly meetings. In the 12 games since realignment, the Titans lead 7-5.
The Ravens last visited Tennessee on October 14th, 2018, and handed the Titans a 21-0 defeat. It marked the first and only time the Titans have been shutout at Nissan Stadium.
The next time they clashed was January 11th, 2020, when the Titans went to M&T Bank Stadium for a divisional playoff game and came away with a 28-12 victory over the No. 1 seed Ravens. Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards in the contest.
In a rematch on November 22nd, 2020, the Titans traveled to Baltimore again and took the game to overtime. Tied 24-24, Henry ran for a game-ending, 29-yard touchdown to provide a 30-24 win.
The Titans controlled the majority of the outcomes for the first five years of the series, winning six out of their first nine games. Then, in 2000, the Ravens stole the momentum. Despite owning the NFL’s best record at 13-3, the Titans lost to the Ravens at home in the regular season—the Titans’ first-ever loss at Nissan Stadium—and then again in a divisional playoff game the same year. The playoff win launched the Ravens to their eventual Super Bowl XXXV Championship.
The Ravens went on to win a total of five consecutive games over the Titans until the 2003 playoffs when the Titans won at Baltimore in a wild card playoff game on a 46-yard Gary Anderson field goal in the final minute of play.
Five years later at Nissan Stadium, the two clubs met again in the playoffs, this time in the 2008 divisional round. Matt Stover’s 43-yard field goal with less than a minute on the clock provided the Ravens a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Titans.
Titans/Ravens Most Recent Matchups
2017 Week 9 • Nov. 5, 2017 • Ravens 20 at TITANS 23
2018 Week 6 • Oct. 14, 2018 • RAVENS 21 at Titans 0
2019 Divisional Round • Jan. 11, 2020 • TITANS 28 at Ravens 12
2020 Week 11 • Nov. 22, 2020 • TITANS 30 at Ravens 24 (OT)
|
|
