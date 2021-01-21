|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Organizing, Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified, Effective Response to Combat COVID-19
Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery ‘The Katrina Chronicles’ by Peter Precourt
Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery, with support from the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present The Katrina Chronicles, a new exhibition by artist Peter Precourt, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.
“The Katrina Chronicles is a densely narrative exhibition where artist/storyteller Peter Precourt presents a series of personal stories as a way of dealing with his experience of losing most of his possessions and artwork in the devastation that Hurricane Katrina brought to the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” said Michael Dickins, curator, and director of The New Gallery.
“The Chronicles are told in a form that hovers somewhere between a graphic novel, a journal entry, a painting, a memoir, and a flippant conversation. With this work, Precourt hopes to make images that openly engage the imperfection of memory, the possibility of change, and the restorative power of storytelling,” Dickins stated.
In Precourt’s words, “The most depressing visual feature of the Mississippi coast, after the immense destruction, was the endless amount of debris. Everything was leveled and spread across the coastal landscape: nails, drywall, toilets, tires, forks, needles … everything that was once in a house or a garage was now scattered all over the ground.
Over the past six years, I have struggled to come to terms with a way to tell my experience, which is a single-story amongst thousands of stories in the aftermath of Katrina. Ultimately, it made sense to me to tell The Katrina Chronicles in a form that embraces the stepchild nature of Mississippi and the leveling power of Katrina.”
Dickins added, “Since arriving at APSU, I have been interested in curating and exhibiting artists whose artwork is a direct extension of their identity and personal experiences. This exhibition is different in that it is extremely autobiographical, revealing, and distinctively linear. The Katrina Chronicles is unpretentiously presented and, through Precourt’s vulnerability and humor, profoundly relatable.”
About the artist Peter Precourt
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.