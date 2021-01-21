President Joe Biden’s Letter stating United States to stay member in World Health Organization

His Excellency

Mr. António Guterres

Secretary-General

United Nations

New York

Washington, D.C. – Excellency:

This letter constitutes a retraction by the Government of the United States of the letter dated July 6th, 2020, notifying you that the Government of the United States intended to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), effective July 6th, 2021. The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organization.

The WHO plays a crucial role in the world’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 Coronaivrus pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security.

The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

