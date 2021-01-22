Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s sewer manhole rehabilitation contract work to begin Monday

No sewer service interruptions expected, customers will be notified in advance

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department contractor, CTR Coatings of Knoxville, Tennessee, is scheduled to begin sewer manhole rehabilitation work on Monday, January 25th, 2021 in various locations throughout Clarksville over the next several months.

The rehabilitation work involves accessing manhole structures and associated fixtures on streets and easements for lining or coating application.

Although the work is not expected to interrupt sewer service, an advance notification letter will be mailed to affected customers from the contractor alerting them to their scheduled presence in neighborhoods followed by a door hanger closer to their work date.

The manhole work is part of the department’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation program designed to provide citizens with a well-maintained and efficient sewer collection system.

Visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website, www.clarksvillegw.com, for more information or please contact Y'hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, in the Clarksville Gas and Water Engineering Department at 931.645.7418.

