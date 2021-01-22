Austin Peay State University Governors Basketball hosts Jacksonville State, Saturday

Austin Peay (8-4 | 4-2 OVC) vs. Jacksonville State (9-5 | 5-3 OVC)

Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 | 5:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will host a veteran-laden Jacksonville State squad riding high off a win at Murray State when the Gamecocks visit the Dunn Center for a 4:00pm, Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 showdown.

Saturday, which begins with a 1:00pm matchup between the Austin Peay women and their counterparts from Alabama, will be Alumni, Faculty, and Staff Appreciation night—a reserved ticket can be purchased online for $10.00 plus fees by using the promo code LETSGOPEAY.

About the Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Governors will face a Jacksonville State side that has developed an identity in its fourth season under Ray Harper. The Gamecocks slow it down, grind it out, and crashed the boards in what has traditionally been a low-scoring, physical outing reminiscent of March basketball, complete with high stakes.

The Gamecock defense has elevated its game through the first two months of the season, holding opponents to a league-low 40.7 percent shooting from the floor and a 30.6 mark beyond the arc. Both numbers peg the Gamecocks as a top-75 defense in Division I and have helped Jacksonville State rally from double-digit deficits in their last two victories against Murray State and Tennessee State.

This game will match the best offensive rebounding team in the league in Austin Peay State University (13.4 orpg) against the stingiest defensive rebounding unit in Jacksonville State (28.6 drpg).

Terry Taylor’s individual exploits are legion, and Mike Peake offers an outstanding complementary option; how that duo handles the variety of Gamecocks on the glass (seven JSU players average 4.0 or more rebounds per game) and the imposing size of Brandon Huffman, Jay Pal, Amanze Ngumezi, Kayne Henry and others will go a long way toward determining the difference in this game.

And as the board game goes, so goes the result for both teams–Jacksonville State is 8-1 when rebounding its opponent, while Austin Peay State University is 5-1 when winning the battle of the boards.

Austin Peay’s Last Game Against Jacksonville State

Down by 19 more than halfway through the first half, the Govs showed the heart, grit, and tenacity of champions. Veterans stepped up. Young players grew up. And in the second half, the Govs showed up and rallied for a huge 71-67 win to remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Carlos Paez finished with a game-high 16 points, all in the second half, mostly from beyond the arc and he also handed out the assist on the go-ahead bucket with 1:10 to play. Austin Peay locked it down defensively, holding Jacksonville State to just four buckets over the final eight minutes of play to complete the comeback.

Keep An Eye On

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s third straight at home against Jacksonville State and fifth straight overall against the Gamecocks.

Paez is averaging 9.6 points and 5.3 assists over his last three games.

Over the last four games, Austin Peay State University is outscoring opponents 35.0-to-20.0 on points in the paint.

Peake is shooting 63.6 percent (14-for-22) from the floor over the last four games.

Can Terry Taylor reach the rarefied air of averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for his entire career? It’s not outside the realm of possibility.

With 14 regular-season games remaining and likely at least one tournament appear­ance factored in, Taylor would need to average 24.0 points and 12.5 rebounds during those contests to reach the mark.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor needs 20 points to become the second player in program history with 2,200 career points. he also needs two attempted three-pointers to become the 14th player with 400 attempted threes in an Austin Peay State University uniform and nine free-throw attempts to pass Doug Stamper (1961-64) for eighth among Govs.

Milestone Watch—OVC: With 17 points, Taylor will pass Earl Wise (Tennessee Tech, 1986-90) for 10th all-time in OVC history in scoring.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events.

Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained. Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center.

They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

