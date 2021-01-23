6 Tennessee Volunteers Basketball falls at home to Missouri, 73-64

Knoxville, TN – A 27-point scoring output from Xavier Pinson and a difficult night from the foul line did the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers basketball team in on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 falling to Missouri, 73-64, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Missouri (10-2, 4-2 SEC) recorded 10 steals and forced 18 Tennessee (10-3, 4-3 SEC) turnovers.

The Vols were led in scoring by senior Yves Pons who scored a season-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Pons also pulled in five rebounds and rejected a pair of shots.

Junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. scored 12 points—eight of which came in the second half—dished out three assists and recorded two steals.

Sophomore Josiah-Jordan James also scored 12 points, while recording five rebounds, a block, and a steal on the night.

Missouri held control for a majority of the opening half, taking a lead as large as 12 with just over eight minutes to play.

Out of the under-eight media timeout, the Vols ripped off a 12-3 run to cut the Mizzou lead to 28-25 in a span of two minutes.,

The programs traded buckets over the final minutes of the half before the Tigers took a 40-34 lead into the break.

Out of halftime, Missouri stretched its lead to double-digits and held the UT Vols to 30 percent shooting through the half’s first 12 minutes.

To close the night, the Tigers withstood UT’s multiple comeback bids, never letting the Orange & White within fewer than six points.

Box Score

Missouri 73, Tennessee 64

1 2 F Missouri 40 33 73 Tennessee 34 30 64

Next Up For Tennessee Men’s Basketball

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team returns home for a Tuesday night clash with Mississippi State. Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 6:00pm CT on SEC Network.

