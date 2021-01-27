|
APSU Cross Country replaces Murray State Invitational for Golden Eagle Invitational
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head cross country and track and field coach Valerie Brown announced Monday, January 26th, 2021 that the February 5th Murray State Invitational has been replaced on the schedule by the Tennessee Tech-hosted Golden Eagle Invitational, February 19th, in Cookeville Tennessee.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayXCTF on Twitter for the latest updates.
