Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis match at Chattanooga this Saturday postponed

February 5, 2021
 

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis match scheduled this Saturday, February 6th, 2021 at 1:00pm against Chattanooga at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center at the McCallie School in Chattanooga has been postponed.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The match against the Mocs was postponed due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and will be rescheduled to a later date.

The Governors now turn their attention to the February 13th, 6:00pm, match against IUPUI in Evansville, Indiana.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match could be postponed or canceled. Be sure to check LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMTN on Twitter for the latest updates.


