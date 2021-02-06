Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to give State of the State Address on February 8th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver his third State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, February 8th, 2021 at 6:00pm CT. The joint session will take place in the War Memorial Auditorium.

“I look forward to sharing our budget and legislative priorities,” said Governor Lee. “Tennesseans have faced incredible challenges this past year and the State of the State address will both reflect on this unique place in history and cast a vision for a healthy and prosperous 2021.”

The address can be found on Governor Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.

