Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Iron Leaf Way water outages planned

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned water outages on Iron Leaf Way, Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 beginning at 8:00am for water main work. Area residents may also experience low water pressure during the work.

The water outages will also include the following Iron Leaf Way side roads.

Road Affected

Wild Fern Lane

Wild Fern Way

Silver Oak Court

Wild Elm Court

Governors Run

Adler Chase

Tuesday’s work is anticipated to be finished and the water restored by approximately 1:00pm.

