APSU Basketball’s Terry Taylor named Player of the Week for 16th Time, Breaks OVC Record

Brentwood, TN – For a league-record 16th time in his Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball career, senior forward Terry Taylor has been named Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Taylor put up a pair of double-doubles in three games last week, leading the Govs to a pair of road wins.

After a 15-point, eight-board performance at SIU Edwardsville, he posted 30 points and 14 boards at Eastern Kentucky en route to becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader, passing the legendary Bubba Wells.

He finished the week with 28 points, 10 boards, two blocks, and three steals while playing all 45 minutes of an overtime loss at Morehead State.

Over the last eight games, Taylor is averaging 24.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 54.9 percent shooting from the floor, 48.0 percent from three, and 73.5 percent from the line.

The reigning OVC Player of the Year, Taylor leads the league in scoring (21.7 ppg) and rebounding (10.9 rpg), ranking in the nation’s top-10 in both categories.

With this honor, his season’s fourth, Taylor passes Morehead State legend Kenneth Faried (2007-11) for most Player of the Week honors in conference history. He needs four points to pass Nick Mayo (Eastern Kentucky, 2015-19) for fifth all-time in OVC history in scoring.

