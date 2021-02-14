Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to Chattanooga, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis will take the court for the first time in three weeks when they travel to the Scenic City for a noon, Sunday match against in-state rival Chattanooga at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center on the campus of the McCallie School.

21 days ago the Governors opened the season with a 4-3 win against Central Arkansas at the indoor courts at Hadley Park in Nashville. Fabienne Schmidt led the Govs with a win in the No. 1 singles match and a win in the No. 1 doubles match while partnered with Danielle Morris.

Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi also partnered up to win in the No. 3 doubles position and claim the doubles point for Austin Peay State University in the opener. Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic came up short in the No. 2 doubles match against Central Arkansas.

In singles action Martina Paladini-Jennings and Aleks Topalovic picked up wins in the No. 4 and 5 positions, respectively, to help the APSU Govs seal the win against the Sugar Bears. Morris and Leder dropped the No. 2 and 3 singles matches, respectively, and Albertson fell in the No. 6 singles bout.

Since Austin Peay State University’s season opener against Central Arkansas, the Ohio Valley Conference released its 2021 Women’s Tennis Preseaosn Poll and Top Ten Player Rankings. The Governors were once again picked to repeat as league champions, garnering eight of the nine available first-place votes.

Schmidt was named the OVC’s No. 1 player in the Top Ten Player Rankings, while Morris was named the No. 5 player, and Leder was named the No. 7 player in the conference.

The Opposition

Chattanooga (5-0)

All-time series: Austin Peay State University trails, 20-3.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University fell to Chattanooga, 4-3, in the 2020 spring-season opener at the Governors Tennis Center. The season-opening loss to the Mocs snapped a 20-match regular-season winning streak for the Govs and marked the first time in 647 days that they had dropped a regular-season match.

Chattanooga won the doubles point last season, but Austin Peay State University stormed back to win three of the first four singles matches and take a 3-2 lead. However, the Mocs won both the No. 5 and No. 6 singles tilts to claim the match win.

This season the Mocs are off to a 5-0 start with a win over UT Martin, 5-2, and a win against Western Kentucky, 5-2, last time out.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University



Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will continue its four-match road trip with a 2:00pm, February 20th match against Carson-Newman in Knoxville. The Govs will then play a 3:00pm, February 27th match at Middle Tennessee and a March 6th match at North Alabama before returning home to host an 11:00am, March 9th tilt against Illinois State in Clarksville.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

