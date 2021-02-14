Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County Updated

Sunday, February 14th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has updated the Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area starting at 6:00pm Sunday night and lasting until 6:00am Tuesday morning.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Mixed precipitation will produce slick roads.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Mostly snow is expected throughout the warning period for areas around Dover and Erin. Elsewhere, a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will develop tonight into early Monday, then precipitation will change to all snow by Monday afternoon.

Most of the snow accumulation will occur Monday afternoon and evening. Very cold air following the storm will make travel conditions slow to improve through Tuesday.

The high Sunday will be around 24 °F with the low Sunday night being 19 °F. The chance for precipitation Sunday night is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

On Monday, the high will be 22 °F with a low of 13 °F. The chance of snow Monday is 100%. Monday night will be cloudy with a 70% chance of precipitation. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.

Another round of wintry weather will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday with ice and snow accumulations possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Perry County.

