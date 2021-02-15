Former Dickson Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Dickson, TN – The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Meng Wang, former owner of Nori Japanese Grill, pleading guilty to two counts of tax fraud Monday. Judge David Wolfe placed Wang on two years’ supervised probation and ordered him to pay restitution of $24,699.99.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing for all businesses.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ray Crouch’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at 800.FRAUDTX (372.8389).

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue.

During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

Sections

Topics