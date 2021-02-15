UT Women’s Basketball game at Mississippi State postponed due to weather

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee at Mississippi State women’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel issues. A makeup date has not been set.



The game, originally slated for February 4th, was rescheduled for February 16th due to the impact of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The No. 21 Lady Vols, who have yet to travel home from Texas following Sunday’s game at Texas A&M due to a major winter storm that hit the Lone Star State, turn their attention to Thursday’s home contest vs. No. 2 South Carolina. The annual Live Pink, Bleed Orange game tips at 7:02pm and will be carried by SEC Network.

