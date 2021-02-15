Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson’s statement on Road Conditions

Clarksville, TN – “The road conditions we are experiencing makes it much more difficult to respond to emergency situations. The fewer people we have on the roads equates to fewer accidents or stranded motorists.

This is where the public can greatly help us. Fortunately, we have not been affected too drastically by these storms as of yet. This has a lot to do with many people being off work due to the holiday and our schools being closed.

Tomorrow morning will be a different story. We want to continue to discourage anyone from venturing out onto the roadways unless it is absolutely necessary.

We will continue to post pictures of roadways throughout the county today and tomorrow. Keep in mind these roads are much more slippery than they appear.

If you absolutely have to get out, we ask that you layer up and bring an extra blanket or two with you in case you get stranded. Also, have a flashlight with fresh batteries and your cell phone (if you own one) fully charged. If you get stranded on the side of the road, turn on your emergency flashers, stay in your car, and notify 911 of your location and vehicle description.

Deputies will respond to you as they can. If you have someone else coming to assist you, we still ask that you notify 911 so we know you are ok when your vehicle is noticed by us or a third party.

Finally, if you must get out in these conditions, please be respectful of the other drivers on the roadway and be patient with them as they travel their way down slippery roads. Impatient and erratic drivers cause the most direct and indirect harm to themselves and others. Everyone has somewhere they need to be. If we work together and use caution, we will get there safely.”

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson

