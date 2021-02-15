Clarksville-Montgomery County remains under a Winter Storm Warning until early Tuesday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) winter storm warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area continues until 6:00am Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow and mixed precipitation are expected. An additional snow accumulation of up to 4 inches is possible.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in with the snow through the evening.

Very cold air following the storm will make travel conditions slow to improve through Tuesday.

Another round of wintry weather is expected Wednesday night and Thursday with ice and snow accumulations possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Perry County.

Sections

Topics