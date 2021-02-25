Montgomery County COVID-19 Vaccination Site Clarification, Expanding Options

Montgomery County, TN – Although the Montgomery County Health Department moved the location of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination and testing site to the former SEARS Automotive Center at Governor’s Square Mall, on February 10th, those who register at the State of Tennessee’s new website may receive incorrect information about the location in their confirmation email.

The new registration site is currently sending some response emails stating that the vaccination site for Montgomery County is Civitan Park when it is actually the former SEARS site.

Contact has been made to the state about the error message but the correction is not expected to go into effect until March 9th or later.

“We felt it was important to share this error as a way to cut down on confusion and help people come to the true location for their vaccination during their scheduled time frame. We ask that the community help us spread the word about the precise location,” said Director of Emergency Services Jimmie Edwards.

In addition to the SEARS location managed by the Montgomery County Health Department, vaccinations will also be given at Austin Peay State University (APSU) beginning Tuesday, March 2nd at lot 11, located south of the Ard Building, on the corner of Main Street and University Avenue.

The APSU site will provide vaccinations to the community through the same state COVID-19 Vaccination Registration site located at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/ based on the current priority lists. You must be on the registration list to receive a vaccination at the APSU or Montgomery County Health Department site.

Individuals registered to receive a vaccination at APSU’s site will need to enter lot 11 by traveling east on Main Street. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from University Avenue.

APSU nursing faculty and clinical students will be administering the vaccinations, with volunteers from the APSU community assisting with logistics on-site.

“We are thrilled about the addition of Austin Peay. Walmart was recently added to the list last week and with the inclusion of APSU, our residents are being provided with a variety of options to choose from. This is another positive step forward for our community,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“The Clarksville Police Department will be working with Austin Peay to manage traffic during the vaccination times. We will continue to support our vaccination sites in any way we can to help get shots in the arms of people who want the vaccination,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

On February 15th, the Tennessee Department of Health launched a new statewide vaccination registration website. Some residents have stated that it has taken several weeks to receive an appointment date. Individuals who meet the criteria for vaccination and have waited longer than two weeks for an appointment should visit vaccinate.tn.gov to verify their registration.

Anyone 65-and-older and those in Phase 1b, including staff members of kindergarten through 12th-grade schools and child care facilities can now register for a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination by doing the following:

Find Your Phase by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/. If you are eligible, register for a vaccination appointment online at vaccinate.tn.gov . Click Montgomery County on the map, click “Make an Appointment” to register, then enter the name and contact information to be notified of the appointment date, time and location as soon as the vaccine becomes available.

Individuals who do not have access to the internet should call 866.442.5301.

Sections

Topics