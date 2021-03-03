101st Airborne Division to hold Change of Command Ceremony, Friday

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


March 3, 2021 | Print This Post
 

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will conduct a change of command ceremony Friday, March 5th, 2021.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski will relinquish command of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00pm and will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/101st

 

