|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
101st Airborne Division to hold Change of Command Ceremony, Friday
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff
Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will conduct a change of command ceremony Friday, March 5th, 2021.
Maj. Gen. Brian Winski will relinquish command of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.
The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00pm and will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/101st
SectionsNews
Topics101st Airborne Division, Brian Winski, Change of command, Fort Campbell, Fort Campbell KY, JP McGee
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.