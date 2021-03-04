APSU offers 360-degree Virtual Walk-Through available for Splan’s Entangled Entities

Clarksville, TN – A 360-degree virtual walk-through for bio-artist Laura Splan’s Entangled Entities, complete with an audio tour by the artist, is now available from Austin Peay State University (APSU).

The virtual walk-through gives you a 360-degree look at Splan’s exhibit at Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery. You can also access the walk-through at The New Gallery’s website.

The exhibit continues an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season at The New Gallery, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design.

“Entangled Entities is an exhibition that combines biomedical research with aesthetics,” said Michael Dickins, curator, and director of The New Gallery. “With her work, Splan choreographs poetic confrontations with science inside the gallery to foster deeper engagement with science outside the gallery.”

The exhibit runs through March 26th and is available for in-person viewing too.

Hours for The New Gallery are 10:00am-3:00pm Tuesday-Thursday, closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar. To maintain social distance measures, a 15-person limit rule will be in effect.

In addition to the exhibition in The New Gallery, Splan’s body of work, Unraveling, will be featured in The Terminal Gallery, the APSU Department of Art + Design’s gallery for 21st Century video/animation/time-based media art, throughout March.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* . To read more, click here.

