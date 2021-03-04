Nashville Sounds announce 2021 Season delayed until May 4th

Nashville, TN – Major League Baseball Professional Development Leagues announced last night the delay of the 2021 Triple-A championship season, thus delaying the start of the Nashville Sounds season until Tuesday, May 4th.

The memorandum cites “for health and safety reasons, the Commissioner has determined to delay the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. As a result, it will be necessary for Major League Clubs to utilize an alternate site arrangement for all Triple-A teams at the beginning of the season.”

The memorandum continues with “delaying the Triple-A season until May will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine prior to their assignment to affiliates located throughout the United States.”

The Sounds will now open the 2021 season on the road in Toledo, Ohio against the Mud Hens on Tuesday, May 4th.

Following a six-game series in Toledo, the Sounds will return home to First Horizon Park to host Opening Day against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35pm. Opening Day against the Redbirds marks the beginning of a 12-game, 13-day homestand to begin the revised 60-game home schedule.

“We were surprised with yesterday’s news of a delayed 2021 Triple-A season,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “While the news was certainly disappointing, our fans can take comfort in our efforts to provide a truly unforgettable season at First Horizon Park. It will now mark 616 days between games at the best ballpark in Minor League Baseball. May 11th, and every home game that follows, will be a welcomed sight.”

As part of the delayed start, the Sounds will add two additional home games against the Louisville Bats on July 13th and 14th, both 7:05pm starts. The rest of the 2021 schedule from May 4th through September 19th remains unchanged.

Season ticket members can expect to be contacted by their individual sales reps in the coming days regarding the updated schedule.

The health and safety of fans, players, and staff remain the top priority at First Horizon Park. The Sounds will continue to work with both Metro Nashville Public Health and Major League Baseball concerning fan and player safety and will announce protocols for the 2021 season at a later date.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email*

