Austin Peay State University Softball splits games with Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau, MO – Austin Peay State University’s Kelsey Gross scattered eight hits over six innings versus Southeast Missouri, Saturday at the Southeast Softball Complex, as she picked up her ninth straight victory as a starting pitcher in a 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference win, before APSU dropped the nightcap, 8-0.

The victory was also the 11th win overall recorded without a loss by Gross, picking up two wins in relief, who improves to 3-0 this season with the victory.

The Govs (6-4, 1-2 OVC) return to action on Wednesday, when they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to face nationally-ranked Tennessee.

Game 1

APSU 4, SEMO 3

Much like Friday’s contest versus Southeast Missouri (4-9, 2-1 OVC), the Govs fell behind early to the Redhawks, as SEMO scored single runs in each of the first two innings, to go up 2-0.

But Austin Peay State University rallied to score four times in the top of the third inning to take the lead, 4-2.

Kelsey Gray would open the inning by drawing a walk and score ahead of Bailey Shorter’s first home run of the season, tying the game 2-2.

After the next two Govs went down in order, Gross would reach on a single and move to second on an error by the SEMO shortstop on a groundball hit by Drew Dudley.

Brett Jackson would then walk to load the bases, followed by the Redhawks third baseman make the second error of the inning off a ground ball by Kaitlyn Smith to allow Gross to score the go-ahead run.

The final run of the inning would come a batter later when Emily Harkleroad was hit by a pitch, forcing in Dudley to give the Govs a 4-2 lead.

Gross would take it from there, as the senior shut shutdown the Redhawks over the next four innings, only allowing three hits over that span, before giving way to Harley Mullins, who picked up her second save of the season, despite giving up a run in the bottom of the seventh for the 4-3 final.

Game 2

SEMO 8, APSU 0

Austin Peay State University couldn’t get the bats going in Game 2 versus the Redhawks, as they only recorded one hit, a fifth-inning single by Kendyl Weinzapfel, and a pair of walks to Gray and Harkleroad.

But despite the offensive having its struggles, the APSU Govs remained in the game until the bottom of the sixth inning, as they only allowed a run in the first and a run in the fifth, before the Redhawks pulled away with six runs in the bottom of the sixth for the 8-0 final.

Inside the Boxscore

With her 0-for-3 in Game 2 Saturday, Brooke Pfefferle saw her nine-game hit streak and 13-game reached base streaks come to an end.

The Game 1 win by the Govs marks the first time this season they won a contest where they were out hit in the contest (9-7).

With her second save of the season in Game 1, Harley Mullins becomes the sixth pitcher in program history to have multiple saves in the season.

Bailey Shorter tied a career single-game high with seven putouts in center field.

