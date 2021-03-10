Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Wilma Rudolph Boulevard lane shift planned for Water Main Leak Repair

Wednesday, March 10th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a lane closure and lane shift on a section of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Thursday, March 11th, at 8:00pm for water main leak repair.

Approximately 200 feet of the outer westbound lane of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the intersection of Fairview Lane will be closed and traffic flow will be shifted to the inside and center turning lanes during the work.

A water outage and low water pressure may affect the Fairview Lane vicinity.

The water main work is anticipated to be finished and the lanes returned to normal traffic flow by approximately 3:00am on Friday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics