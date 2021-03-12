Tennessee, Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge seasonally closed areas to open Tuesday, March 16th, visitor centers remain temporarily closed

Springville, TN – Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge seasonally closed areas to open Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 visitor centers remain temporarily closed

The seasonally closed roads and bays at the Tennessee and Cross Creeks National Wildlife Refuge will re-open as of Tuesday, March 16th.

These areas have been closed during winter to lessen disturbance to wintering waterfowl on both these refuges.

Whereas the refuge visitor centers for both these refuges remain closed due to coronavirus concerns, on this date all refuge land and waters will be open.

This is the time when the crappie start biting and it is a great time to go fishing on the refuge. Fishermen are encouraged to obtain a fishing regulations brochure available online at www.fws.gov/refuge/Tennessee or www.fws.gov/refuge/Cross_Creeks.

Brochures are also available at information kiosks located at both refuge offices; at the V.L. Childs Observation Deck; at the main entrance to the Duck River Bottoms area; and at the main entrance to the Busseltown Unit; or in area bait and tackle stores. This brochure has information not only about the use of the refuge, but maps of both refuges that point out the locations of boat ramps and water control structures.

For those that enjoy birding and observing wildlife, there are many opportunities available at both refuges. At Cross Creeks NWR wildlife can be viewed at the refuge office, just out the back door on their observation deck, or along the refuge roads. To find this area with your GPS use the address 643 Wildlife Road in Dover.

At Tennessee NWR just south of New Johnsonville, the Blue Goose Boulevard Wildlife Drive just off Refuge Lane in the Duck River Bottoms will be a phenomenal show just after opening. This 2 mile wildlife observation drive features a green tree reservoir, flooded fields, and mudflats that attract a wide number of birds. Near the wildlife drive, an observation deck called Pintail Point Observation Deck is accessible just off of Haul Road providing a photography blind opportunity. To find this area with your GPS, use the address 550 Refuge Lane in New Johnsonville.

Another good location to view wildlife is at the back patio of their visitor center which remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19 Coronavirus. The visitor center is located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville. Located adjacent to the visitor center is a pollinator demonstration garden and the .5 mile easy Nature Discovery Trail which gives access to a Kentucky Lake shoreline. It also is home to several children’s activity stations called “Animal Olympics”

The V.L. Childs Observation Deck is located just one mile from the visitor center and is a favorite place to view wildlife any time of the year. Also located near the visitor center is the 2.5 mile moderate Britton Ford hiking trail which leads visitors through a forested area of the refuge.

On the Big Sandy Peninsula, just north of the town of Big Sandy, the Bennett’s Creek Observation Deck is fully accessible. This 120-foot boardwalk leading to a raised observation deck overlooks a bay of Kentucky Lake and two refuge impoundments. Sitting on this deck listening to the ducks chatter offers a peaceful moment that’s hard to beat. Near the deck is the 1.1 mile Chickasaw National Recreation Trail, a great trail to view a diversity of habitats, see the ruins of an old grist mill and walk through the remains of a homestead site of long ago.

Even though a good number of the waterfowl have left us, there are still plenty coming through to experience. And as they return north, soon the summer migratory birds will come. These birds include the shorebirds and neotropical migratory songbirds such as the indigo bunting, prothonotary warbler, white-eyed vireos, orchard orioles, yellow-billed cuckoos, and wood thrushes. Oh, what a wonderful time to come visit the refuge!

The refuge manager invites the public to take pleasure in the refuge, but remember to obey all regulations and help make it a safe and litter-free place for all to enjoy. For more information about where to visit, call 731.642.2091.

