Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf looks to make up ground Monday at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf has some catching up to do with 36 holes to play at the 2021 Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club’s Highlands Course.

The Governors opened with a 314, inside the top-10 and within 10 strokes of top-five standing. Eastern Kentucky (297) leads the way, followed by Findlay (300) and Tusculum (302).

Taylor Dedmen and Shelby Darnell had basically the same round on Sunday; 40 on the front, 37 on the back, to tie for 20th in the field. Dedmen sprinkled in a few birdies while Darnell got up and down a little more consistently, with a team-high dozen pars thanks to her 4.14 stroke average on par-4 holes, tied for third-best in the tournament. Both will look to drop scores and secure their top-20 standing on Monday.

Riley Cooper and Kady Foshaug also both went out at 40 before coming back in at the same mark. Foshaug led the Govs with three birdies, including one of three on the day at the 173-yard par-3 at No. 6. Andrea Presilla rounded out the day for the Govs with an 87.

“We didn’t have our A-game today,” said Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs. “Our swings lacked confidence and we got a little lazy, which led to silly mistakes toward the end of the round. We didn’t leave ourselves with the easiest chips and had around 15 three-putts as a team.

“We worked on the range after the round so hopefully we have the kinks worked out going into tomorrow. Thankfully we have two more rounds to make up for our mistakes.”

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team goes out off Hole No. 1 at 7:40am CT, Monday.

