APSU Men’s Golf ready for final round of Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf needed just a few more putts to drop for an exemplary opening round at the 2021 Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club’s River Course, Sunday.

Austin Peay State University’s 293 has the Govs less than 10 shots out of a top-five standing; Morehead State (279) leads the event, followed by Carson-Newman (281) and host Tennessee Tech (283).

The entire day could be best summed up by Micah Knisley’s round. The junior opened his day with a quadruple-bogey eight on No. 1—an inauspicious beginning if ever there was one—but rallied back to finish with an even-par 72 thanks to six birdies and a back-nine 33 to close out strong.

On the front, senior Michael Busse rolled home nine straight pars to start his round and senior Austin Lancaster went out at one-under; the duo would finish at 73 overall, tied for 33rd.

Thanks to a back-nine 36, Chase Korte came in with a three-over 75 to start the event. Alex Vegh, who rounded out the lineup for the APSU Govs by posting four birdies over his first 18 holes, but was undone by a spate of bogeys, giving him a 77 after 18 holes.

Round two action begins Monday in Sevierville; the APSU Governors golf team is slated to tee off at 8:50am CT from Hole No. 1.

