Austin Peay State University Baseball comes up short against Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team had an opportunity to win in the ninth inning thwarted by Middle Tennessee’s bullpen in a 4-2 loss, Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Austin Peay (3-11) saw left fielder Ty DeLancey double with one out followed by second baseman Malcolm Tipler’s single to put men on the corners.

First baseman Matt Joslin walked to load the bases and chase MT reliever Eriq Swan, who made way for David Zoz.

Zoz got the first batter he faced to strike out, keeping the bases loaded but with two out. Govs right fielder Skyler Luna hit a line drive at MTSU left fielder Bryce Symlar, who made a diving catch to end the game.

Middle Tennessee (10-5) scored its runs in the first five innings, beginning with a second-inning solo home run from second baseman JT Mabry. MTSU got third-inning solo home runs from starting left fielder Hunter Sullivan and designated hitter Jake Hagenow. MTSU added its fourth run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.

Austin Peay State University took advantage of an error in the second when Joslin grounded out to get the run home. But the APSU Govs saw a potential second run thrown out on a close play at home to end the inning. Austin Peay State University loaded the bases with one out in the third with three consecutive walks but shortstop Bobby Head drove in the inning’s only run with a fielder’s choice.

Govs starter Nolan O’Shoney (0-1) held MTSU to three runs on five hits in his first collegiate start, striking out five batters in four innings.

Jaden Hamm (1-0) the second MTSU pitcher on the mound was credited with the win after 3.2 innings of scoreless relief. Zoz picked up his season’s second save by recording the final two outs.

Austin Peay State University third baseman Gino Avros went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. DeLancey went 2-for-4 as the Govs were held to six hits.

Hagenow led the Blue Raiders seven-hit outing with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.

Austin Peay State University baseball begins a four-game road trip when it meets Southeast Missouri in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, Friday-Saturday, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

