Clarksville Gas and Water Department promotes two to Senior Leadership Positions

Dawn Thomack and Patrick Chesney step up the leadership ladder

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has promoted two longtime staff members to senior leadership positions.

Dawn Thomack has been named Public Utilities Finance Director, and Patrick Chesney has stepped up to Public Utilities Assistant Superintendent.

Thomack has 31 years of accounting experience and has served as the Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s Accounting Manager for the past 12 years. In this role she assisted the Finance Director with all aspects of the finance and accounting operations for gas, water, and wastewater as well as overseeing the operations of the accounting staff.

Thomack is a Clarksville native who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Austin Peay State University.

Away from work, Thomack donates her time as Treasurer for Grace Lutheran Church where she has served for the past 25 years and more recently as the Treasurer for Empty Bowls of Clarksville.

She is a proud mother of three children and wife of 32 years to Peter Thomack. Dawn especially enjoys being a grandmother of two beautiful grandchildren she thoroughly adores.

Fred Klein, former Public Utilities Finance Director, will retire with 11 years of service on March 31st.

Chesney, the new Public Utilities Assistant Superintendent, has 33 years of utility construction experience in both the private and public sectors. He has served nine years as the Senior Engineering Manager, in the Chief Utility Engineering office at Gas and Water.

In this role, Chesney oversaw the City’s utility construction and maintenance contract projects for gas, water, and wastewater infrastructure and assisted the Chief Utility Engineer in managing the operations of the Engineering office. He will continue to assist in this role as well as fulfill his new responsibilities as the assistant to the Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager until a replacement is selected for his former position.

Chesney is a Clarksville native who is committed to his community and family. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Saundra, of 31 years, and son, Hunter, and their extended family.

“I am immensely proud to announce the promotion of Pat Chesney and Dawn Thomack,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager. “They are both knowledgeable and proven professionals in their fields with strong work ethics and an admirable sense of community and family. They have worked hard and in the best interest of our Gas & Water customers over the years and I’m fully confident they will continue to do so in their new positions.

Riggins also praised former Finance Director Fred Klein.

“Fred has given several years of exemplary service to Gas & Water and has established a strong foundation for his successor,” Riggins said. “I am especially grateful to Fred for his dedication and guidance during these last two years, my first two as General Manager.”

