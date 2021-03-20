President Joe Biden releases statement on Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021

President Joe Biden

Washington, D.C. – Farmworkers are vital to the well-being of our country and our economy. For generations, America’s farmworkers – many of whom are undocumented – have worked countless hours to feed our nation and ensure our communities are healthy and strong.

This has been even more clear and crucial during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, as farmworkers have put their lives and the lives of their loved ones on the line to ensure that families across the country have food on the table.

This is why I support the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 and celebrate its passage.

The Act will deliver the lawful status and better working conditions that this critical workforce deserves, as well as much-needed stability for farmers, growers, and the entire agriculture industry.

My Administration is ready to work with leaders on both sides of the aisle to address the needs of our essential workers, bring greater dignity and security to our agricultural sector, and finally enact the long-term solutions we need to create a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system, in addition to tackling the root causes of migration to the United States.

