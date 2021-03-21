APSU Softball rips off eight runs in the sixth to defeat Eastern Illinois, 8-6

Charleston, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) scored eight runs in the sixth inning versus Eastern Illinois, Sunday morning at Williams Field, to overcome a five-run deficit on its way to an 8-6 come-from-behind win over the Ohio Valley Conference co-leader.

APSU (10-6, 5-4 OVC) sent 11 hitters to the plate in scoring its eight runs, starting with a single by Bailey Shorter to get things going, followed by Kendyl Weinzapfel reaching on an error and Emily Harkleroad being hit by a pitch to load the bases, with no outs.

That brought up the Govs RBI leader Kelsey Gross, who hammered the first pitch she saw down the left-field line to score Shorter and Weinzapfel for the first two runs of the day for APSU.

Brett Jackson followed with an infield single, her third hit of the day, to score Harkleroad, to cut the EIU in half, 6-3.

Drew Dudley would then draw a walk to re-load the bases, with Maddie Boykin following with her first RBI of the season, scoring pinch-runner Emily Moore on a fielder’s choice.

A wild pitch would allow pincher runners Kaitlyn Smith and Mea Clark to move to second and third, followed by a walk to Alyssa Archuleta to load the bases once again for the Govs.

After fielder’s choice by EIU, for the second out of the inning, Shorter blasted a ball to the fence in straight away center for a three-run triple, to give the APSU Govs the lead 7-5, then score on the same play when the relay throw to third went into the EIU dugout, making it 8-5 Govs.

That would be more than enough runs for Govs relief pitcher Jordan Benefiel (3-1) who give up just one run over her 2.1 innings of work, including retiring the final five Panther hitters she faced.

Inside the Boxscore

The eight-run sixth inning for Austin Peay State Univesity was their first eight-run inning in a game in over 20 years.

Senior Emily Moore moved into a tie with Catie Cozart (2009-12) for 10th all-time in career stolen bases with her 25th steal in the sixth inning.

Senior Brett Jackson recorded a career single-game high three hits.

Govs improve to 5-0 on all games played on Sunday.

APSU is now 3-3 in games this season where the opponent outhit Govs.

Senior Bailey Shorter tied her career single-game high with three RBIs.

APSU coach Kassie Stanfill statements

On come-from-behind win

“It was an awesome win where we fought to the end and found a way to get it done. Early-on in the game we had some things not go our way, but the girls kept their heads down, they kept doing what they needed to do, and in the end we had several people step up big when the game was on the line.”

