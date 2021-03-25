City of Clarksville offices to close at 2:30pm

Clarksville City Council Executive Session will move to Monday

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices will close at 2:30pm today, Thursday, March 25th, 2021, and this afternoon’s 4:30pm. City Council Executive session will be postponed to Monday because of the threat of hazardous weather.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. CDE Lightband offices will remain open today until 5:00pm, but customers are urged to use phone and online systems to reach the utility when possible.

Montgomery County government offices also will close at 2:30pm Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site will close at 2:30pm. Anyone with an appointment who is affected by the early closure will be contacted for a rescheduled date.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarksville and Middle Tennessee that says thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon and evening. The first of two rounds of severe storms could occur from 1:00pm-6:00pm. These storms could contain strong, long-track tornadoes, large hail and could produce flash flooding.

A second round of storms that is expected to cross the Tennessee River around 6:00pm and exit the Cumberland Plateau by 11:00pm. This broken line will carry the potential for damaging straight line winds, large hail, flash flooding and multiple tornadoes. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 1:00am. Friday.

Clarksville Transit System administration building will close at 2:30pm, but the buses will continue to operate Thursday afternoon and evening unless severe weather strikes. CTS riders can access real-time transit information online at ctspublic.etaspot.net or through the mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will close at 2:30pm. On-call personnel will be available to address emergency situations as they arise. Call 931.645.0116 for gas, water or sewer emergencies.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and WebConnect, online payment feature, are available for customer payments. Payment drop boxes are also available around the clock at customer service centers located at 2215 Madison Street and 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

