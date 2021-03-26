Roxy Regional Theatre’s Roxy Reads series features Mat Smart’s “The Agitators”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, the Roxy Regional Theatre invites you to join us on our Facebook page for the next installment in our “Roxy Reads” series, featuring Mat Smart’s “The Agitators” on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Read by Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre and Dance faculty member and Roxy Regional Theatre company member Sara Anderson and APSU Department of Theatre and Dance Chair Marcus Hayes, “The Agitators” tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Great allies? Yes. And at times, great adversaries.

Young abolitionists when they met in Rochester in the 1840s, Anthony and Douglass were full of hopes, dreams, and a common purpose.

As they grew to become the cultural icons we know today, their movements collided and their friendship was severely tested. This is the story of that forty-five-year friendship — from its beginning in Rochester, through a civil war, and to the highest halls of government.

They agitated the nation, they agitated each other, and, in doing so, they helped shape the Constitution and the course of American history.

While this reading is FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made at https://bit.ly/3bT46Gp.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

