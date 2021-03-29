Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball coach Matt Figger, resigns

Clarksville, TN – Matt Figger, who spent the last four seasons as head coach of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball program, has resigned his post to assume the same position at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

With Figger at the helm, Terry Taylor earned four straight All-OVC honors and two OVC Player of the Year nods.

“We thank Matt Figger for his years of service at Austin Peay State University and wish him, his wife Katrina, and their son Vince all the best as they embark on this new opportunity in Texas,” said Austin Peay Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“Our men’s basketball program is one of the flagship programs at Austin Peay State University and historically one of the best in the OVC; we look forward to filling this role with all expediency and identifying the best fit to lead us forward,” Harrison stated.

A national search will begin immediately for the 13th head men’s basketball coach in Austin Peay State University history.

Sections

Topics