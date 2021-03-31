Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce March 2021 April Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting at noon, at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, with guest speakers Luci Armitstead and Chase Knott, from Project 2231.

CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

On Thursday, April 8th, the Chamber is hosting a free Grow with Google Seminar: Make Better Business Decisions with Google Analytics virtually from 1:00pm–2:00pm.

Join this informative session, presented by Dave Delaney to Learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.

Featured topics include identifying business goals and how you plan to use your online presence to achieve them, incorporating data into your marketing plan, and selecting tools to help you find the answers you need. Register to attend at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3605262756984815371. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

Join the Chamber Thursday, April 13th for Franchising 101 an Entrepreneur Event with franchise coach, Rick Bisio, from 8:00am-9:00am at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Franchise Coach Rick Bisio is a best-selling author and a regular speaker on business ownership and franchising. As one of the most respected franchise consultants in the United States, Rick has guided thousands of people to great business decisions regarding business ownership and franchising. Rick has owned both franchised and non-franchised businesses. He has bought, sold, and invested in businesses and worked as an adviser to others seeking to do the same. This event is free to attend. Registration is required. To register, contact Jennifer Lawson at 931.245.4342 or *protected email* .

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held in-person on Thursday, April 15th from 5:00pm–7:00pm. The event will be hosted by the Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation, at the Wade Bourne Nature Center, 2308 Rotary Park Drive. Masks and social distancing of 6 feet between individuals are encouraged. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

Volunteer to help the community with tasks such as picking up trash, planting flowers, and general upkeep at the Great American Clean Up Day on April 24th. Gloves, vests, and trash bags will be distributed. Volunteers will meet at the Montgomery County Courthouse, One Millennium Plaza, at 8:00am. The Great American Clean Up Day is part of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. Please RSVP to Mary Anderson at *protected email* or Melinda Shepard at *protected email* to register yourself or your team.

The Chamber is monitoring & sharing COVID-19 information as we receive it and has produced a working digital guidebook as a resource that includes recommendations from a variety of sources, helpful links, local PPE vendors, and a google calendar to stay up-to-date with local guidelines and training and business opportunities on your mobile device. The Chamber encourages our members to stay informed, prepared, and positive and offer support and patronage to our local small businesses at this critical time.

