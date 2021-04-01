APSU Soccer heads to Morehead State for regular season’s final game

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer is set to wrap up the delayed 2020 season when it travels to Morehead State for a Friday, 4:00pm, match at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Kentucky.

With just one match left this season, Austin Peay State University has seven points and is tied with Eastern Illinois for ninth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

Morehead State currently sits at the bottom of the OVC standings with just three points this season, but the Eagles will play again next Tuesday when the APSU Governors have their built-in bye week in the conference schedule.

Because Morehead State is hosting the OVC Volleyball Championship this weekend, Friday’s soccer match will not be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Morehead State: 4-12-2

After a tenth-place finish in the 2019 regular season, Morehead State was once again picked to finish tenth by the OVC’s coaches and SIDs in the 2020 preseason poll. In Warren Lipka’s 12th season at the helm of Morehead State soccer, the Eagles sit in 11th place in the OVC standings with just two matches left to play.

This season Morehead State returns 2019 Second-Team All-OVC defender Nicole Palmer. Palmer is one of three Eagles to score a goal this season, redshirt sophomore Colleen Swift and sophomore Abby Wesselkamper have also found the back of the net for Morehead State this season.

In goal, Michelle Jerantowski leads Morehead State with 31 saves, she also is tied for third in the OVC with one shutout this season.

In last season’s meeting, Mary Parker Powell made one save in 79 minutes of action and Claire Larose scored four points to lead Austin Peay to a 3-0 win over Morehead State at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field. Larose dished out assists on an Anna McPhie goal in the 19th minute and a Delanie McKeon goal in the 74th minute, while also scoring a goal of her own in the 52nd minute.

Powell made Austin Peay State University’s only save of the match in her 79 minutes of action, before Chloé Dion came in and closed out the shutout for the Govs.

APSU Notably

Prior to this season, Austin Peay State University returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game; now Peyton Powell (24 saves) and Chloé Dion (15 saves) are one of three pairs of teammates to have double-digit saves in the OVC this season.

With five points each this season, freshman Tori Case and junior Rachel Bradberry are tied for the Austin Peay State University team lead.

Morgan Drawdy scored her season’s first goal on Senior Day against Eastern Illinois, March 26th, she is now tied for 17th all-time in Austin Peay State University history with eight goals in her career.

Tori Case dished out her team-best third assist of the season against Eastern Illinois, she is tied for third in the OVC with three assists this season

Claire Larose scored the 14th goal of her Austin Peay State University career against Eastern Kentucky, March 19th, and moved into a tie for seventh all-time in program history; she also ranks eighth all-time in points (35) and ninth in assists (7).

Rachel Bradberry’s 100th-minute goal against EKU was the seventh goal of her APSU career and it was her career’s first game-winning goal.

In Austin Peay State University’s first three matches of the season, three of the four freshmen on the roster scored the first goal of their collegiate career. Isabel Petre and Hannah Wilson scored in the 56th and 74th minutes, respectively, against Jacksonville State, and Tori Case scored in the 64th minute at SIU Edwardsville.

Ashley Whittaker’s double-overtime goal against Jacksonville State was the fourth goal of her Austin Peay State University career and it was her first game-winning goal.

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will wrap up the delayed 2020 soccer season with Friday’s match at Morehead State. The OVC soccer regular season will come to a close on Tuesday, April 6th, which is when the Governors will have their built-in bye date on the schedule. For news, schedule changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

